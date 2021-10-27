Young’s 31 points lift Hawks past Pelicans, 102-99

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds to hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99. John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks and put Atlanta in the lead for good in the final minute when he put back Young’s missed 3-pointer with a dunk. De’Andre Hunter scored 13 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points and Clint Capela had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Ingram scored 20 for New Orleans but missed his last two shots inside the final two minutes. Devonte’ Graham scored 21 for New Orleans.