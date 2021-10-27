Urquidy strikes at Braves, helps Astros tie Series 1-1

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Looking calm and poised a night after overamped rotation-mate Framber Valdez was chased early, José Urquidy gave the Astros’ bats a chance to break out. Houston rode a four-run second inning to a 7-2 win over Atlanta that tied the World Series at one game apiece. Urquidy started 15 of 21 batters with strikes in getting the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings with seven strikeouts, throwing 55 of 74 pitches for strikes.