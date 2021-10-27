Loaded UConn women push for program’s 12th national title

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn comes into this season ranked No. 2, having added the nation’s top recruit, guard Azzi Fudd, to a team that returns last year’s collegiate national player of the year, Paige Bueckers, and every other starter from a squad that went to it’s 13th straight Final Four. The Huskies have 14 players on their roster, with at least 11 of them expected to see playing time this season. UConn opens the season on Nov. 14 in Hartford against Arkansas, the program that handed the Huskies their only regular-season loss a year ago.