Dadonov lifts Golden Knights to 3-2 OT win over Stars

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. Shea Theodore scored the first goal for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a shot from the left faceoff dot with 1:02 remaining in the third. Laurent Brossoit made his first start for the Golden Knights and stopped 32 shots. For Dallas, Luke Glendening and Alexander Radulov scored, and Anton Khudobin had 18 saves.