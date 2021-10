By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight. Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made 23 saves for the Sharks, which have lost two in a row following their season-opening four-game winning streak.