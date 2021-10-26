ACC considering new headquarters options outside Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it is now looking at options for relocating its headquarters outside of its longtime home in Greensboro, North Carolina. The league said Tuesday its Board of Directors will expand the evaluation process to include cities elsewhere. Commissioner Jim Phillips had said previously that the league was limiting its evaluation solely to Greensboro in a first phase. The league was founded in Greensboro in 1953. Board chair and Duke president Vincent E. Price says Greensboro “will be given thorough consideration” to remain home to the league offices.