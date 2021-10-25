World Series notebook: McCullers out; top 2 picks of 2015 in

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers won’t pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of his forearm strain. The right-hander knew there was a less than 1% chance he would, but the right-hander waited as long as possible to make that official the day before Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves. He says he couldn’t get back to throwing. The series also has a matchup of the top two picks from the 2015 amateur draft. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was picked first overall by Arizona. Houston took third baseman Alex Bregman with the second pick. Both made their big league debuts in 2016.