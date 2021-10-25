Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points including an emphatic dunk in overtime and the Boston Celtics handed the Charlotte Hornets their first loss of the season Monday night 140-129. Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes. Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 25 points on seven 3-pointers and nine assists for Charlotte before fouling out in overtime. Kelly Oubre added 19 points for the Hornets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start as a franchise.