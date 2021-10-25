Tarasenko, Husso lift Blues to 3-0 win over Kings

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ville Husso recorded his second career shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained undefeated in five games with a 2-0 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Kings. The Blues are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in franchise history. The Kings haven’t won since their season opener. Husso stopped 34 shots in making his first start of the season between the pipes. Quick had 32 saves in falling to 12-16-3 lifetime against St. Louis.