Panthers stay unbeaten, beat Coyotes 5-3 to move to 6-0

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals for the Panthers. Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists. Liam O’Brien and Phil Kessel scored late goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller also scored a goal. Florida’s 6-0-0 record extends their best start in franchise history and is the first 6-0-0 start in the NHL since Montreal in 2015-16. The Arizona loss marks the second time in the franchise’s 42 seasons that they don’t have a win after six games (were 0-5-1 to start 2017-18 season)