Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles transferring from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin offensive lineman Kayden Lyles says he’s transferring. Lyles tweeted Monday that he plans to go elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. Lyles made a combined 16 starts on both sides of the line for the Badgers. He started seven games at defensive end in 2018, four at left guard in 2019, four at center in 2020 and one at center this season. He appeared in five games this season, sitting out the last two.