Korda, Struff, Bublik advance at St. Petersburg Open

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American Sebastian Korda has advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Nino Serdarušić. Korda will next face the third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the hard-court tournament. Korda won his first ATP Tour trophy this year in Parma. Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated James Duckworth of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance. The seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over home favorite Evgenii Tiurnev.