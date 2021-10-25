Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month. Djokovic is a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021. He is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic. Medvedev is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September. Medvedev leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy. Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25.