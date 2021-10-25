Cubs hire Astros exec Bokhari as assistant general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs continue to reshape their front office by hiring Houston Astros executive Ehsan Bokhari as assistant general manager. The move comes a week and a half after the Cubs hired Carter Hawkins from Cleveland’s front office as general manager to work under president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. The 38-year-old Bokhari spent the past three years working in player evaluation for Houston. He oversaw all projects by the team’s research and development group.