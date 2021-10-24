Tua’s day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

By TIM REYNOLDS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa put up great numbers in the Dolphins’ loss to the Falcons. The Miami quarterback threw went 32 of 40 for 291 yards and four touchdowns. There had been only one other instance of a quarterback being that accurate, and throwing for that many yards and touchdowns, in a loss. The player to do it was Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who was on the winning side against Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins have lost six straight. They’re last in the AFC East, and there are surely to be more rumors about the team’s interest in Houston’s Deshaun Watson.