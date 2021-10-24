Raiders beat Philly, 33-22, in second game under Bisaccia

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22. The Raiders (5-2) outgained Philadelphia 443-358 in a dominating performance that saw Las Vegas score on five straight possessions after its first series ended with Carr being intercepted inside the Eagles 5-yard line. It was Las Vegas’ second straight win since former coach Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11 because of offensive emails he sent before being hired in 2018. Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders have outscored Denver and Philadelphia 67-46 collectively, and outgained both 869-779.