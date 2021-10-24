Skip to Content
Parson runs for 3 TDs as Hawaii beats New Mexico St. 48-34

HONOLULU (AP) — Dedrick Parson ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and Hawaii scored three times on plays of 75 yards or longer to beat New Mexico State 48-34. Turner took a handoff, cut left to the sideline and raced untouched for the score to give Hawaii the lead for good with 1:18 left in the third quarter. About four minutes later, Darius Muasau returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-27.  Khoury Bethley had a 79-yard pick-6 for the Rainbow Warriors. Juwan Price had 17 carries for 159 yards, including TD runs of 46 and 56 yards, for New Mexico State. 

