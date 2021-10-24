Matt Hasselbeck takes his place in Seattle’s Ring of Honor

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Hasselbeck seems to hold sharper memories of the tougher times during his long tenure in Seattle than the moments when the Seahawks experienced success. The tougher moments seem to be the ones that have resonated. But that also makes Hasselbeck appreciate the successes he had during his 10 years as the quarterback of the Seahawks and moments such as Monday night when he will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor at halftime of Seattle’s matchup with New Orleans. Hasselbeck’s final home game with Seattle was against the Saints in the 2010 playoffs, and now he’ll become the 13th inductee in franchise history on the night the Seahawks face the same opponent.