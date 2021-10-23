Watford routs Everton 5-2 in EPL for 1st win under Ranieri

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Claudio Ranieri claimed his first win as Watford manager as Josh King scored a hat trick in a stunning 5-2 thrashing of Everton in the Premier League. Watford bounced back from a 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend in Ranieri’s first game in charge to perhaps signal the impact the 70-year-old Italian might already be having at the club. The final whistle was met with loud jeers from Everton fans after the team’s most humiliating loss under its recently hired manager Rafa Benitez, who was a contentious appointment for some supporters because of his links to local rival Liverpool. Everton conceded four goals from the 78th minute at Goodison Park.