Van Dyke had 4 TD passes, Miami tops No. 18 NC State 31-30

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, and Miami knocked off No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents. Jaylan Knighton had 166 total yards and a touchdown catch for Miami (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Rambo finished with nine catches for 127 yards and Will Mallory had a touchdown grab for the Hurricanes. Devin Leary threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for another for N.C. State. Thayer Thomas had both touchdown receptions for the Wolfpack (5-2, 2-1).