Spotlight on Florida’s Mullen could dim or intensify vs UGA

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — At best, Florida coach Dan Mullen is merely experiencing a down year. At worst, his team has plateaued and needs a leadership change. The reality is probably somewhere in between. Mullen has provided Florida with more downs than ups during the last two seasons. That’s raised speculation about the direction of the program and Mullen’s long-term viability as its coach. The Gators have lost six of their last eight against Power Five opponents. The spotlight on Mullen will either dim or intensify when the unranked Gators play top-ranked Georgia in nearby Jacksonville next Saturday.