Sheread scores 4 TDs as Florida A&M edges MVSU 31-28

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jah’Marae Sheread scored four touchdowns, three of them on passes from Rasean McKay and Florida A&M held off Mississippi Valley State 31-28. The third touchdown between Sheread and McKay, a 19-yard connection with 6:32 to go in the fourth quarter, gave the Rattlers a 31-28 lead. MVSU reached the Rattlers 17-yard-line on the next possession but turned the ball over on downs. The Delta Devils did not cross midfield on their only remaining possession. The Rattlers led for much of the game but fell behind 28-24 with 7:32 remaining in the fourth when the Delta Devils’ Jalani Eason hit Malik Meyers with a 9-yard TD pass.