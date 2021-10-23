Skip to Content
No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Kansas 35-23 behind Williams’ runs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset. The Sooners trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game. Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas, which led 17-7 late in the third quarter. In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards and two scores and ran for 70 yards.

