Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:05 PM

Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Camden Orth passed for two touchdowns, Paul Inzerillo made three field goals and Long Island University beat Central Connecticut 30-13 for its first victory of the season. CCSU pulled within 23-13 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, but LIU answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by Kevin Wilson’s 23-yard run. The drive took six-plus minutes off the clock. Orth was 14 of 26 for 146 yards for Long Island (1-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Wilson finished with 32 yards on four carries. Shon Mitchell was 20 of 38 for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content