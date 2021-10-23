Jannik Sinner wins again in Antwerp, eyes ATP Finals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Jannik Sinner has reached his fifth tour-level final of the season and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals by beating Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 at the European Open in Antwerp. The top-seeded Sinner moved closer to what would be his fourth title this season by dispatching his South African opponent in under 90 minutes. The 20-year-old Italian says he hopes to keep playing well to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Milan next month. Diego Schwartzman faces American qualifier Jenson Brooksby later Saturday in the other semifinal match at the indoor hard-court tournament.