Garbers sets school QB rushing mark, Cal thumps Colorado

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers passed for two touchdowns and broke the school record for career rushing yards by a quarterback, leading California past Colorado, 26-3. The Golden Bears made several big plays offensively to go with a solid afternoon from their defense and special teams while snapping a three-game losing streak. Garbers completed 22 of 29 passes for 225 yards but did his most damage on the ground, rushing for 96 yards on 10 carries. That also moved Garbers past Joe Kapp as Cal’s all-time leader for quarterbacks with 1,025 yards. Kapp ran for 931 from 1956-58.