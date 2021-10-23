Doncic has 27 points, 12 assists as Mavs beat Raptors 103-95

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his 37th career triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 103-95. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith each had 11 as Dallas bounced back from Thursday’s season-opening loss at Atlanta. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Toronto won 115-83 at Boston Friday.