Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi over Orgeron, LSU 31-17

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing No. 12 Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU 31-17. LSU lost in its first game since it was announced Orgeron wouldn’t return next season. Mississippi retired the No. 10 jersey of former All-America quarterback Eli Manning at halftime. Corral enhanced his status as a Heisman Trophy contender with an efficient performance after being considered questionable from injuries sustained in last week’s win over Tennessee. He finished 18 of 23 passing for 185 yards. Mississippi is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU is 4-4, and 2-3 in the SEC.