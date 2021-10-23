Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats DC United 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentín Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its 6-0 win over D.C. United. Castellanos scored goals about four minutes apart to make it 3-0 in the 11th minute. Maximiliano Moralez scored just before halftime, Alexander Callens headed home his first goal of the season in the 51st minute and Jesús Medina rolled a one-touch shot from the edge of the area into the net to make it 6-0 in the 74th. NYCFC (12-11-8) had 65.9% possession and finished with 21 shot, 15 on target. Bill Hamid had nine saves for D.C. United (12-14-5)