Bryant leads Eastern Michigan past Bowling Green 55-24

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Eastern Michigan rolled to a 55-24 win over Bowling Green. The Eagles scored three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters. David Carter’s 42-yard punt return for a touchdown helped Eastern Michigan take a 24-10 lead at the half. Running back Samson Evans found Dylan Drummond for a 16-yard score, set up when the Falcons lost a fumble on the kickoff in the third quarter. Nate Needham’s field goal to open the scoring for Bowling Green made him 14 of 14 on the season.

