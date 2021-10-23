Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

When Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves meet Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, it will be a World Series that’s been six decades in the making. These longtime National League rivals began playing in 1962 and met more than 700 times before the Astros moved to the American League in 2013. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. At 72 years old, Houston’s Dusty Baker is trying to win his first championship as a manager. The Braves are guided by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker. His son, Troy, is a hitting coach for the Astros.