Virus keeps Kingsbury from practice as Cards prep for Texans

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Linebacker Chandler Jones was back at the Arizona’s practice facility on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not. The undefeated Cardinals are still sifting through COVID-19 issues as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Arizona’s trying to push to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters all missed last week’s 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive on the virus. So far, only Turner and Jones have returned. Kingsbury is still handling the offensive meetings virtually from his home.