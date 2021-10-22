Raptors beat Celtics 115-83, spoil Udoka’s home opener

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 115-83 on Friday night to spoil the Celtics’ home opener. Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and nine assists for Toronto, which lost its opener to the Wizards. In new Boston coach Ime Udoka’s home debut, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford returned for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 46 points in a season-opening, double-overtime loss to New York on Wednesday night, had nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.