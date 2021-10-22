Alexandrova beats Sabalenka to reach Kremlin Cup semifinals

MOSCOW (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches. The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup. Alexandrova will next face either Maria Sakkari or Simona Halep in the semifinals. Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament since reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open last month. She then missed the tournament in Indian Wells, California, after a positive test for the coronavirus. Marketa Vondrousova upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 and Ricardas Berankis beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1).