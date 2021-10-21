Skip to Content
The top 75 — plus 1 — players in NBA history are revealed

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

For the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, 75 players weren’t enough. The league needed 76 instead. The top 75 players in NBA history — and one more because of a tie in the voting — have now been revealed, a group that has combined to win 158 NBA championships, earn 730 NBA All-Star selections and score more than 1.5 million points. The players were not ranked in order, and were announced over a three-day span randomly. And the league didn’t say which players wound up in that tie to determine the final spot.

