Mordecai throws 3 more TDs, No. 21 SMU beats Tulane 55-26

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes to push his nation-leading total to 29 while running for another score, and No. 21 SMU dominated the first half in a 55-26 victory over Tulane. The Mustangs are a victory away from their second 8-0 start in the past three seasons. They now play three of the next four games on the road in a stretch that ends with a trip to No. 2 Cincinnati. Mordecai had 300 of his career-high 427 yards passing at halftime, when SMU led 31-7. Tulane’s Michael Pratt matched a career best with three TD passes.