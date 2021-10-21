Markstrom shuts out Red Wings in Calgary’s 3-0 win

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL. The Flames, who never trailed, took control of the game midway through the second period. Elias Lindholm scored first, followed about four minutes later by Andrew Mangiapane’s goal. Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter with about two minutes left in the game after Detroit pulled its goalie.