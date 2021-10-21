Kenyan Drake provides dual-threat opportunities for Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni is very fond of Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Drake has always been a case study for Sirianni, who with his coaching staff studies five players at different skill positions at the end of each season. Sirianni is hoping his Eagles studied enough to help stymie Las Vegas’ dual-threat offensive playmaker when they visit Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.