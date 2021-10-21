Kansas tries to right passing game against No. 3 Oklahoma

By The Associated Press

Kansas will try to beat Oklahoma this weekend for the first time since 1997. Quarterback Jason Bean has struggled in Big 12 games so far, throwing for just one touchdown and only 75 yards per game. If he has time to throw against the third-ranked Sooners, the Oklahoma secondary is missing three cornerbacks. If Bean struggles, Miles Kendrick could be put in the game. He threw two touchdowns late in a loss to Texas Tech last week.