Jones, Wilson growing up fast heading into Pats-Jets rematch

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson have quickly learned just how difficult it is to win in the NFL. Jones’ Patriots have yet to post a victory at home this season, losing three of their four games at Gillette Stadium by one score. Wilson has shown blips of why the Jets selected him second overall in the draft. What has stood out more are nightmarish outings such as his four-interception performance in New York’s Week 2 loss to New England. This week’s rematch presents an opportunity for both as they try to change the trajectory of their teams’ seasons.