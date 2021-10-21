Facing elimination, Dodgers turn to Kelly in Game 5 of NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Manager Dave Roberts said the right-handed reliever will serve as the opener of the planned bullpen game. The Dodgers trail 3-1 in the series and were facing elimination. Third baseman Justin Turner injured his hamstring running to first base on Wednesday and is done for the season. MLB approved third baseman Andy Burns as a roster substitution.