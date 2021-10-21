Browns activate WR Landry from IR to face Broncos

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been activated from injured reserve to possibly help Cleveland’s injury-decimated offense Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. One of the league’s most consistent pass catchers, Landry has been out since he sprained his medial collateral knee ligament while being tackled against Houston on Sept. 19. Landry’s return coincides with the Browns missing starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with injuries and there’s uncertainty about whether receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and starting tackles Jack Conklin or Jedrick Wills Jr. are healthy enough to play.