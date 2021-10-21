Bobrovsky gets 300th win, unbeaten Panthers top Avs 4-1

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal and Sergei Bobrovsky earned his 300th NHL win as the Florida Panthers remained undefeated with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The 4-0-0 start is the best in Panthers history. They had seven points in the standings through the first four games on three other occasions: 1996-97, 1999-2000 and last season. Florida made the playoffs in each of those seasons. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers. Mason Marchment added two assists. Bobrovsky made 30 saves. Mikko Rantanan scored for Colorado, and Jonas Johansson stopped 34 shots.