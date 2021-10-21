Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says its coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus. Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection.” He sent instructions to his assistants remotely. Bayern says he will travel back to Munich separately from the team on a medical plane and isolate when he arrives. Bayern’s next game is on Saturday at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.