Salzburg tops Champions League group with win over Wolfsburg

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Salzburg’s young squad has taken a big step closer to reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg. Noah Okafor scored twice after 19-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi netted early to put the Austrian team on course for victory as it bids to reach the knockout round for the first time. Adeyemi scored on a quick counterattack before Lukas Nmecha scored a header for Wolfsburg. Okafor’s two goals came in the second half after Wolfsburg’s defensive errors at corners made it easier for the 21-year-old winger.