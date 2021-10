ATLANTA (AP) — Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute and New York City FC tied Atlanta United 1-1 on Wednesday night. Thórarinsson’s goals was the first for NYCFC since a 1-1 draw on Sept. 22 against the New York Red Bulls. Marcelino Moreno scored his ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute for Atlanta.