Meet Max: Low-key Verstappen heads to Texas atop F1

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Max Verstappen is in the first championship fight of his Formula One career as he heads to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as the championship leader. The Dutch driver holds a six-point lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with six races remaining. The low-key son of a former F1 driver isn’t well-known to the American racing audience because he’s chosen not to participate in the popular Netflix docuseries about F1. The 24-year-old says he prefers to stay away from drama, even though his battle with Hamilton has been chock full of entertainment.