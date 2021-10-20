FIFA aims to make World Cup tournament draw on April 1

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1. That’s before two of the 32 qualifying teams will be known because of match schedule delays in the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the draw ceremony plan Wednesday. Just 30 of the 32 qualifying slots for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament are due to be finalized by the end of March. Only Germany and Denmark have so far confirmed their places alongside host Qatar. Two places are scheduled to be decided in June at intercontinental playoffs which had to be pushed back from March.