Cunane, No. 5 NC State headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-ranked North Carolina State is the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball favorite. Wolfpack senior center Elissa Cunane is preseason player of the year. The ACC on Wednesday released results in voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and its Blue Ribbon Panel that includes media members. Wes Moore’s Wolfpack topped both votes ahead of No. 6 Louisville. N.C. State opens as the favorite for the first time since the league began its women’s basketball rankings before the 1991-92 season. The polls agreed on No. 17 Georgia Tech at third, followed by No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Florida State.