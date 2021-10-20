Skip to Content
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Rosario finished a double short of the cycle and knocked in four runs. Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Braves. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination.

